The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Money News Chicago

Barnes & Noble pushes back Wicker Park store opening, citing construction delays

Housed in the historic Noel State Bank building, the store will be the bookseller’s fourth location in the Chicago area this year.

By  Abby Miller
   
SHARE Barnes & Noble pushes back Wicker Park store opening, citing construction delays
From across the street, a view of the former Walgreens building in Wicker Park that will become a Barnes & Noble in September.

The former Walgreens at the historic Noel State Bank building at 1601 N. Milwaukee Ave. The site will become home to a Barnes & Noble in September.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

We break down complex business news to help you understand how money moves in Chicago and how it affects you.

Barnes & Noble shared last week that it would be delaying the opening of its Wicker Park store.

The bookstore chain posted on Instagram that it would be opening “late summer,” citing “unforseen delays.”

“We are working diligently to ensure everything is perfect for our big day,” the company said. “Thank you for your patience and continued support. Stay tuned for updates!”

Janine Flanagan, Barnes & Noble’s vice president of store planning and design, said “a few challenges with construction have caused a small set back.”

Flanagan said in a statement that there’s no opening date yet, but Barnes & Noble is targeting early September.

The bookseller had announced in February that it would open a new location at the Noel State Bank building, 1601 N. Milwaukee Ave., this summer. The historic former bank building was previously home to Walgreens, which closed in January 2023.

Related

The property is part of Chicago’s Milwaukee Avenue District, a landmark area recognized as a prominent commercial center since the late 19th century. Principal features cannot be altered without the permission of the Commission on Chicago Landmarks.

Over the past 15 years, Barnes & Noble closed a slew of stores, but the bookseller is now on a hot streak, with sales at existing locations surging. The company is also pushing for an expansion with plans to open 50 new stores in 2024, including four in the Chicago area.

Last month, the opening of its Lincoln Park store was met with a line of more than a hundred people waiting to check out the new store. The retailer had previously operated a location on Clybourn and Western avenues last spring, but closed the store due to its lease ending.

It also held grand openings for stores at the Village Square of Northbrook shopping center and the Prairie Market retail center in Oswego last month.

Barnes & Noble operates more than 600 bookstores in the U.S.

Next Up In Business
Boeing accepts a plea deal to avoid a criminal trial over 737 Max crashes, Justice Department says
Rain showers didn't dampen fans' spirits at Sunday's NASCAR Street Race
Advocates caution ADU building costs can be high as Chicago considers expanding 'granny flat' pilot
National Association of Realtors broker commission changes taking place in August: What you should know
The DNC's deadbeat Chicago landlord
Jack in the Box is back in the box — fast-food chain returning to Chicago area starting next year
The Latest
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, July 9, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Flanked by attorneys, Illinois’ former House Speaker Michael Madigan walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, Wednesday, Jan. 3. U.S. District Judge John Blakey rescheduled Madigan’s racketeering trial for Oct. 8, a delay of six months while the Supreme Court considers a Northwest Indiana corruption case revolving around a key statute at play in Madigan’s case.
Chicago corruption trials
Madigan attorneys still aiming for October trial despite U.S. Supreme Court ruling
Prosecutors have no plan to file a revised indictment against the disgraced former Illinois House speaker
By Jon Seidel
 
Shota Imanaga cheers while in his Chicago Cubs uniform during his MLB debut at Wrigley Field.
Cubs
Steady demeanor a key to Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga's All-Star berth
Quite a few Cubs teammates said Imanaga is the same person every day off the field.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Bulls Pacers Basketball
Bulls
Bulls make three-team deal official, acquiring guard Chris Duarte
DeMar DeRozan is officially a King as the Bulls announced the three-team trade Monday night. The Bulls also acquired two second-round picks and cash considerations.
By Joe Cowley
 
Screenshot 2024-07-08 at 9.06.25 PM.png
Metro/State
Shooting involving off-duty officer in Elgin under investigation
The officer hasn’t been identified but is not an Elgin police officer, the Kane County state’s attorney said. And there is no word of injuries.
By Daily Herald
 