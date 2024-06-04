The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Columnists

'Hitler and the Nazis' recounts Third Reich's horrors for the Netflix generation

Riveting six-part doc — rich with footage, commentary and newly released audio — aims to keep the atrocities and the lessons of a dark time from fading from memory.

By  Richard Roeper
   
SHARE 'Hitler and the Nazis' recounts Third Reich's horrors for the Netflix generation
Adolf Hitler and Hermann Göring in one of the many historical photos presented in "Hitler and the Nazis."

Adolf Hitler and Hermann Göring in one of the many historical photos presented in “Hitler and the Nazis.”

Courtesy of Netflix

Even with the vast and ever-growing library of books, feature films, documentaries and TV series about World War II, even with such powerful reminders as the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, there is a legitimate concern that as the decades pass, the heroics of the Allied powers and the atrocities of Hitler and the Third Reich will be lost to time. In 2018, a study conducted by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany found that 41% of all respondents and 66% of millennials didn’t know what Auschwitz is.

A moment here to let that sink in.

That study is one of the reasons the skilled documentarian Joe Berlinger (“Paradise Lost,” “The Ted Bundy Tapes”) directed the riveting and essential six-part Netflix documentary series “Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial.” Expertly weaving in archival footage, dramatic re-creations, interviews with esteemed journalists and historians and audio recordings from the Nuremberg Trials (many of which have only recently been made public), Berlinger paints a stunningly effective portrait of Hitler’s rise to power, the mass murders and other horrors committed by the Third Reich — and the stunning testimony at the trials of some of Hitler’s most vile and unrepentant henchmen.

'Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial'

A six-part documentary available Wednesday on Netflix.

The series also benefits greatly from its reliance on the reportage of the late William L. Shirer, one of the few American correspondents who was reporting from Germany during Hitler’s rise to power and in the early stages of the war. (Shirer’s epic, 1,250-page book “The Rise and Fall of Third Reich,” was published in 1960 to great acclaim and best-selling success and is still hailed as an important work.)

Through the use of AI technology that enables Shirer to “speak” as narrator, as well as dramatic re-creations in which Balázs Kató portrays Shirer, we get the visceral feeling of being at Shirer’s side as he covers Hitler and the war from close proximity. (As is the case with most dramatic re-creations in documentaries, the actors portraying Shirer, Hitler, Göring, et al., don’t speak their lines. We see visuals of them re-creating scenes, while actual writings and recordings provide the dialogue. It’s an effective technique that sidesteps sensationalism.)

Related

“Hitler and the Nazis” toggles back and forth on the timeline, alternating between a chronological study of Hitler’s rise to power and a number of pivotal events in World War II to the 1945-1946 Nuremberg trials. Shirer was the classic intrepid reporter, going to great lengths to get scoops — but he also was an impressive wordsmith, e.g., his description of Göring in the courtroom: “At first glance, I scarcely recognize him. His faded Air Force uniform, shorn of the insignia and of the medals he loved so childishly, hangs loosely on him. And gone is his own burliness, his old arrogance, his flamboyant air. How a twist of fate, I marveled, could reduce a man to size.”

(Another poignant touch: Much of the score was created from the compositions of Holocaust victims, with Ira Antelis and Serj Tankian from System of a Down reorchestrating the material.)

In re-creations, Balázs Kató plays reporter William Shirer, whose writings are central to the documentary.

In re-creations, Balázs Kató plays reporter William Shirer, whose writings are central to the documentary.

Netflix

The series is filled with unforgettable passages, as when we see how hundreds of German-Jewish refugees aboard the German liner St. Louis were turned away in Cuba and then denied entrance to the USA and had to return to Europe, or when we hear about the mass executions of innocent men, women and children and see actual film footage and photos documenting these atrocities. When the French agreed to surrender in 1940, Hitler insisted the armistice be carried out on the Compiègne Wagon, the same train carriage in which the Germans surrendered in the 1918 armistice, and that the carriage be taken from a nearby museum and placed in the exact same location as in 1918. Bearing witness to this moment and broadcasting it back to the USA: William Shirer.

Related

At the Nuremberg Trials, after U.S. Chief of Counsel Robert H. Jackson delivers his powerful and famous opening statement, the despicable likes of Rudolph Hess, Joachim von Ribbentrop and Albert Speer plead not guilty and either feign ignorance of the depths of the horrors committed by the Third Reich, or blame it all on Hitler, who of course by that time had committed suicide. They are cowardly to the end.

Shirer reflects on being in Germany in 1939, when the war started: “The Germans seemed so strong then, that a lonely American on the streets of Berlin wondered whether the forces of democracy, of decency, would ever rally in time. Now, one’s thoughts turn to the future, to put our minds and our hearts to work on a better world, one in which, above all, there should be no more wars.”

Humankind is still working on that. In the meantime, “Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial” is a timely reminder that anyone in present day who embraces even a trace of the Third Reich’s ways is either an ignorant fool or a racist and antisemitic hatemonger.

Or both.


Next Up In Movies & TV
'Am I OK?': Get to know two likable friends, each in a time of transition
Music Box Theatre to close auditorium temporarily to update the aging beauty, but keep the charm
Author gets wired into 'Mommie Dearest' for a book on the campy classic
'Clipped' a fast-paced, well-acted retelling of Donald Sterling scandal
Nicole Brown Simpson's sisters recall her life — with and without O.J. — in Lifetime documentary series
Wilmette's Nico Tortorella says his gay parenting movie is 'a story for everyone'
The Latest
View from the sidewalk of the Columbia College Chicago building.
La Voz Chicago
Columbia College despide a 70 empleados en pleno déficit presupuestario
La escuela enfrenta un déficit presupuestario previsto de $38 millones, que fue causado en parte por la disminución de la inscripción, se dijo. Se eliminarán otros 32 puestos vacantes.
By Kade Heather
 
Joe Biden
La Voz Chicago
Biden prepara una orden que pondría fin al asilo si llegan a la frontera un promedio de 2,500 migrantes al día
Se anticipa que el Presidente Joe Biden presente el plan el martes en la Casa Blanca acompañado por los alcaldes de las ciudades fronterizas.
By Associated Press
 
Mexican nationals wait to cast their vote in the Mexican presidential election at the Mexican consulate in Chicago, Illinois, on June 2, 2024.
La Voz Chicago
Cientos de mexicanos que viven en Chicago no pudieron votar en el Consulado en las elecciones de su país
Los mexicanos acudieron a las urnas en un número histórico, pero cientos de ellos esperaron horas en Chicago para que les dijeran que las casillas estaban cerradas.
By Andrea Flores
 
Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter for the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball star Shohei Ohtani, arrives at federal court in Los Angeles, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Mizuhara is scheduled to plead guilty Tuesday to bank and tax fraud in a sports betting case where he is expected to admit to stealing nearly $17 million from the Japanese baseball player.
MLB
Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara pleads guilty in sports betting case
The ex-interpreter had exploited his personal and professional relationship with Ohtani to plunder millions from the two-way player’s account for years.
By Associated Press
 
Pierre Tyler ID
Police Reform
Watchdog chief pushes for dismissal of Chicago cop acquitted in girlfriend's murder
Just days after Officer Pierre Tyler was found not guilty on all counts, Chicago’s police oversight chief told the city’s top cop that she wants Tyler fired for shooting his child’s mother and attacking her months earlier.
By Tom Schuba
 