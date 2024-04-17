The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
NBA Sports Bulls

Raptors' Jontay Porter gets lifetime ban from NBA

A league investigation found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors and bet on games.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Raptors' Jontay Porter gets lifetime ban from NBA
Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter

The NBA issued a lifetime ban against Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter.

David Zalubowski/AP

The NBA banned Toronto two-way player Jontay Porter on Wednesday, after a league probe found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors and bet on games.

Porter, the league said, gave a bettor information about his own health status prior to Toronto’s game on March 20. The league said another individual, known to be an NBA bettor, placed an $80,000 bet that Porter would not hit the numbers set for him in parlays through an online sports book. That bet would have won $1.1 million.

Porter took himself out of that game after only a few minutes, claiming illness, none of his stats meeting the totals set in the parlay. The bet was frozen and not paid out, and the NBA started an investigation.

“There is nothing more important than protecting the integrity of NBA competition for our fans, our teams and everyone associated with our sport, which is why Jontay Porter’s blatant violations of our gaming rules are being met with the most severe punishment,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said.

Porter is the brother of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.

Next Up In NBA
LeBron James, Stephen Curry lead USA Olympics men's basketball team
Stadium, likely next TV home for White Sox, Bulls, Blackhawks, figures to keep some continuity
Alex Caruso and his Bulls teammates are all set to try to lock down Hawks
One question about the Bulls and Hawks meeting in a play-in game: Do they have to?
White Sox, Bulls, Blackhawks near deal to make Stadium their new TV home
'Money on the table' time as Bulls get set to host Hawks in play-in game
The Latest
Tofu cut in cubes. Firm tofu on white plate. Vegan protein food.
Food and Restaurants
Firm, extra firm, silken — tofu types and how to prepare, serve them
Knowing how you want to cook it or use it in your favorite recipe will help you choose the right kind.
By Clare Mulroy | USA Today
 
Leroy Bowman holds one of the more than 1,000 comforters he pieced and sewed for the Mennonite Central Committee.
Outdoors
Picking at memories of a long life: Night crawlers, comforters, deer hunting, advice on kids
My dad, Leroy Bowman, whom I credit with much of my love of the outdoors, led a full life filled with anomalies: deer hunting, ordained Mennonite deacon, quarryman, trout fishing, raising six kids. He died at 95 over the solar-eclipse weekend and the memories bubble up.
By Dale Bowman
 
Lukas Reichel
Blackhawks
Analyzing Lukas Reichel's difficult Blackhawks season, what he improved and what he didn't
The soon-to-be 22-year-old forward struggled throughout most of the year, although he did at least improve his ability to move on from mistakes.
By Ben Pope
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-532.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Our widower friend is dating his niece, and we’re disgusted
The man keeps trying to make plans to hang out, but his friends want nothing to do with him.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Jesse Eisenberg never says a word while playing one of the hairy beasts in "Sasquatch Sunset."
Movies and TV
'Sasquatch Sunset' a surreal showcase for bigfoot bodily functions
In fur and makeup, Jesse Eisenberg and Riley Keough spend most of the movie scratching, sneezing and worse.
By Richard Roeper
 