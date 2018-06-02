1 dead, 5 wounded Friday in city shootings

One man died and five others were wounded Friday in gun violence across the city.

The homicide happened early Friday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. About 12:15 a.m., a 24-year-old man was driving in the 2000 block of West 71st Street when another vehicle pulled up and two people inside started shooting, Chicago Police said.

The man was shot in the head and then crashed into a gate. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation. The medical examiner’s office hasn’t released the man’s identity.

Friday’s most recent shooting wounded a 17-year-old boy in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side. About 11:40 p.m., the boy was a passenger in a vehicle traveling in the 3500 block of North Albany when someone on the street fired shots at him, police said. The boy was struck in the hand, and was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital in good condition.

Two hours earlier, three men were shot in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. About 9:45 p.m., someone walked up to the trio and opened fire in a store in the 5500 block of West North Avenue, police said. A 25-year-old was shot in the foot, a 30-year-old was struck in the leg and a 22-year-old was shot in the torso. All three were taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions stabilized.

In the earliest reported nonfatal shooting, a man was wounded in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side. The 24-year-old was walking down the street about 4:05 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Vernon Avenue when someone exited a dark-colored van and fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the upper thigh, and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

On Thursday, two people were killed and six were wounded, including a 7-year-old, in shootings across Chicago.