2 killed, 5 wounded Thursday in city gun violence

Two people were killed and five were wounded Thursday in shootings across Chicago.

About 7 p.m., a man was killed and another was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Englewood, according to Chicago Police. Just after 7 p.m., the pair was outside when someone in the back seat of a passing car opened fire in the 6400 block of South Hoyne. A 28-year-old man was shot in the head and later died at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. A 23-year-old man’s condition was stabilized at Christ Medical Center, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the hip.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the death. Area South detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

Earlier in the afternoon, a man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. Both were shot at 12:52 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Arthington, according to police. A 28-year-old man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, and a 22-year-old man was shot in the leg. Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened about 7:15 p.m. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. A 21-year-old shot in the foot when someone walked up to him in the 700 block of North Lawndale, opened fire and ran away, according to police. He was in good condition at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.

Hours earlier, a man was shot in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side. The 19-year-old was shot in the right forearm about 12:25 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Diversey, police said. He was in good condition at Community First Medical Center.

The earliest reported shooting Thursday wounded a 16-year-old boy in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. He was walking about 1 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Halsted when he heard gunshots and was struck in the hand, police said. He was treated at St. Bernard Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.