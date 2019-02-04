17 shot — 3 fatally — in Chicago on Sunday

At least three people were killed and 14 others were wounded in citywide shootings on Sunday.

All but one of the nine shootings reported happened during a five-hour span in the morning, from about 1:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Two people were murdered in a shooting that wounded seven outside a Far South Side bar.

At 2:01 a.m. Sunday, at least one shooter inside a silver Ford unleashed a hail of gunfire at a mass of people outside Reynold’s Lounge, 938 E. 75th St, in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Four men and three women in the crowd, which had spilled out there after a fight inside the bar, were struck, police said.

Marvin Powell, 36, was shot in his neck and chest, and later died at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He lived in South Shore.

Jeremy Carothers, 39, was shot in the chest and back, and died at the same hospital, authorities said. He lived in the Park Manor neighborhood.

Another man, 36, remains in critical condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to the back, police said. The fourth man, 18, was shot in the shoulder and brought himself to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Two of the women, 36 and 35 years old, were taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said. The third woman, 33, declined medical treatment for a graze wound to the arm.

Police said it is unknown whether the seven people were the actual targets and whether they were part of the fight inside.

Another gun murder unfolded later that morning in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood.

The man thought to be between the ages of 30 and 35 was found at 5:24 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Michigan after suffering gunshot wounds to his left side, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

Police said officers were unable to find any witnesses to the shooting.

Two hours after the Reynold’s Lounge ambush, a second shooting that wounded multiple people was reported in the West Town neighborhood.

At 3:55 a.m., two males fired at two woman and a man as they were leaving the parking lot of the BP gas station at 101 N. Western Ave., police said. The women, 30 and 29 years old, were sitting in a vehicle and the man, 26, was about to also get inside.

A police source said the man was possibly the intended target.

The 30-year-old woman was struck in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. The other woman was shot in the hand and brought to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The man was hit in the lower backside and taken to Stroger Hospital.

No shootings were reported in the afternoon. But during the last hour of Sunday, a man shot in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side walked two blocks to a gas station to get help.

The 42-year-old was shot in the right arm while standing on a sidewalk at 11:10 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Gladys, police said.

He trudged to the Falcon Fuel gas station at 300 S. Cicero Ave., where someone called 911.

The 42-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital, police said.

A trail of blood lined the rain-soaked sidewalk from the shooting to the gas station.

On Saturday, five people were shot in the city.