2 children among 5 seriously hurt in crash on Lake Shore Drive

Five people were seriously injured early Sunday in a crash on Lake Shore Drive near the North Side Uptown neighborhood.

The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. in the 4800 block of North Lake Shore, according to tweets from Chicago Fire Media.

Two children were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, fire officials said. Two adults were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, and another adult was taken to Northwestern Medical Center. Their ages and genders were unknown.

All five people were in serious-to-critical condition, official said.