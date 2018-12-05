2 dead, 2 wounded in Tuesday shootings

At least four people were shot, two fatally, in citywide gun violence on Tuesday.

The most recent death from gunfire was a man found shot to death at night in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to police.

The man, 21, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body at 8:06 p.m. near the intersection of West 119th Street and South LaSalle Street, Chicago police said. He was unresponsive and was taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition, police said. He died shortly after.

Another man was discovered shot to death Tuesday, in the morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, police said. Officers responding to reports of gunfire at 10:14 a.m. found the man with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 5500 block of West Thomas, police said. The man, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the deaths.

In nonfatal shootings, a man was wounded by gunfire at night in the South Chicago neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 29-year-old was in his vehicle when a male he didn’t know fired shots, striking him in his hand, chest and head at 9:26 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Manistee Avenue, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

In the afternoon, a man was shot nearby in the border of South Chicago and Calumet Heights.

The 30-year-old was in his vehicle, traveling westbound when he heard several shots and felt pain to his shoulder at 2:42 p.m. in the 2800 block of East 91st Street, police said. He was shot in his left shoulder and took himself to Trinity Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

On Monday, at least seven people were shot — three fatally — within city limits.