2 displaced in Austin house fire, no injuries reported

Firefighters work to put out a blaze at a home Wednesday night at 18 N. Mason. | Fire Media Affairs

Two people were left without a home Wednesday night after a fire in the Austin neighborhood.

Firefighters responded shortly after 10 p.m. to the 2 1/2-story house at 18 N. Mason, according to Fire Media Affairs.

The house was engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived, but no injuries have been reported, the fire department said.

Two adults were displaced by the blaze, which was still being fought as of 11:20 p.m.