2 men caught in crossfire during Marquette Park shooting

Two men were shot Sunday in Marquette Park on the South Side.

They were entering a convenience store in the 2700 block of West 68th Street just before 11 p.m. when separate groups of males began shooting at each other, Chicago police said. The pair was hit in the crossfire.

A 19-year-old was grazed in the armpit area and refused medical treatment, police said. The other man, 25, was hit in the foot and hip. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

Earlier this month, a teen boy was shot multiple times a few blocks away.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.