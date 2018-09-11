2 wounded after vehicle struck by gunfire on I-57

Two people were shot Tuesday afternoon while driving down Interstate 57 on the Far South Side.

Officers were informed of a drive-by shooting involving a Jeep and a Chevrolet vehicle about 4 p.m. on I-57 near South Halsted Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Half an hour later, Chicago police were notified that two gunshot victims had driven themselves to the Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, according to state police and Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

They were believed to be the driver and passenger of the Chevrolet car and were driving south when they were shot, state police said. As of Tuesday evening, their conditions were stabilized and they were moved to Stroger Hospital.

State police were investigating.