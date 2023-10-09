The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 9, 2023
Amundsen Park closure delayed as city looks for an alternate site for migrant shelter

Ald. Chris Taliaferro said the city was considering a site across the street from the park to house asylum-seekers. Community members complained about the potential loss of a valuable resource for young people.

By  Violet Miller
   
Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th) argues that the field house at Amundsen Park (above) is needed to give neighborhood youths an alternative to gathering downtown and creating havoc.

The city is exploring an “alternate site” to Amundsen Park for its 22nd migrant shelter, according to Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th).

In an email sent to 29th Ward residents Monday night, Taliaferro said the city was considering an alternate site at 1900 N. Austin Ave. — across the street from the Galewood park — where the city will study its suitability to serve as a shelter for migrants. If the alternate site is approved, according to Taliaferro, Amundsen Park wouldn’t have to close. 

“Our mayor has clearly heard you,” Taliaferro wrote in the email. “I sincerely appreciate that we have come together, as a community, to fight for a common interest. Thank you to all that have organized to be heard.”

For the moment, the city councilman said the park’s closing had been, at the very least, temporarily put on hold by the last-minute proposal.

The original plan would have turned the Amundsen Park Fieldhouse at 6200 W. Bloomingdale Ave. into a shelter for 200 migrants for at least six months. Galewood residents, along with Taliaferro, pushed back in community meetings and online.

As a result, park district programming would have been moved a mile and a half away to Rutherford Sayre Park at 6871 W. Belden Ave. — which the alderman said would take away a space for kids and also hurt seniors who walk to Amundsen Park for programs. 

“We’re taking away opportunities from our young people when we say we want to give them alternatives to going downtown or gathering en masse and doing the negative things that have been done,” Taliaferro said last week. “We can’t take these resources, especially in our underserved communities.”

Mayor Brandon Johnson told reporters last week that a U.S. Department of Homeland Security team had arrived in Chicago to assess its migrant situation and that he plans to visit the U.S.-Mexico border soon.

Contributing: Fran Spielman

