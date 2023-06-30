The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 30, 2023
Metro/State NASCAR In Chicago News

Contractor dies after injury at NASCAR Chicago Street Race site

The man 53, was injured about 11:30 a.m. in the 500 block of South Columbus Drive.

By  Cindy Hernandez and David Struett
   
Contractor dies after injury at NASCAR Chicago Street Race site
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

Sun-Times stock photo

A man died after suffering an accident at the NASCAR Chicago street race site Friday morning.

The man 53, was injured about 11:30 a.m. in the 500 block of South Columbus Drive, according to Chicago police.

The man, whose identity was not being released immediately, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

“On Friday afternoon, a contractor suffered a fatal medical emergency,” NASCAR said in a statement. “We are coordinating with local authorities on this tragic incident. We share our condolences to the family and their loved ones.”

No other information was immediately available.

