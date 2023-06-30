Contractor dies after injury at NASCAR Chicago Street Race site

A man died after suffering an accident at the NASCAR Chicago street race site Friday morning.

The man 53, was injured about 11:30 a.m. in the 500 block of South Columbus Drive, according to Chicago police.

The man, whose identity was not being released immediately, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

“On Friday afternoon, a contractor suffered a fatal medical emergency,” NASCAR said in a statement. “We are coordinating with local authorities on this tragic incident. We share our condolences to the family and their loved ones.”

No other information was immediately available.