The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 28, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Pritzker touts Illinois pot legalization as model for other states

Since marijuana was legalized in the state in 2020, pot shops have brought in more than $669 million in sales and added more than 30,000 jobs. But the state also legalized pot in a way that address past harms of the war on drugs and harsh drug sentencing, the governor said.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Pritzker touts Illinois pot legalization as model for other states
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in downtown Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in downtown Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

Dave Struett/Sun-Times

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday bragged that Illinois legalized pot in a way that repairs “past harms” of the war on drugs and should be a model for other states.

“We built out the most equitable, accessible and prosperous cannabis ecosystem in the nation, and it’s one that helps repair our past harms,” Pritzker told a crowd gathered at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in downtown Chicago.

Since pot was legalized in 2020 in the state by the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act, pot shops have raked in more than $669 million in sales, and added more than 30,000 jobs, Pritzker said.

When Illinois became the 11th state to fully legalize marijuana, it also included provisions to bolster social equity and address past convictions. Since the law was passed, more than 80,000 low-level pot convictions were pardoned, Pritzker said.

Illinois has also rolled out pot business licenses to “social equity candidates,” or people who had been affected by the war on drugs and harsh pot law sentencing. Nearly 50 social equity licensees have opened businesses in the state, Pritzker said.

Addressing criticism that Illinois hasn’t issued enough pot business licenses, Pritzker said that was done on purpose to keep the market profitable for new social equity license holders.

One challenge that social equity license holders face is struggling to get capital to launch their business. Pritzker urged people to invest in those minority-owned pot businesses.

“While in many states, legalization of cannabis has produced a multibillion-dollar industry that lacks diversity and is dominated by an oligopoly of corporations and, really, only high net-worth individuals. Here in the Land of Lincoln, we’re trying to do things differently,” Pritzker said.

Next Up In News
Giannoulias wants permanent jump in driving test age from 75 to 79
Teachers will have ‘strong demands’ in contract talks — even with one of their own on other side of bargaining table
2 Chicago cops acquitted of battery, misconduct in shooting of unarmed man in Pilsen
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
Off-duty Chicago cops robbed at gunpoint after leaving Pilsen bar
Chicago cop remains on the street after allegedly attacking his wife and threatening to kill her
The Latest
Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias
Politics
Giannoulias wants permanent jump in driving test age from 75 to 79
The change would keep in place a temporary state policy that went into effect during the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Andrew Adams | Capitol News Illinois
 
merlin_47333125.jpg
Books
Local author Scott Turow to receive Fuller Prize from the Chicago Literary Hall of Fame
‘Chicago has always been my literary homeland,’ said Turow, a former federal prosecutor who’s grinding away from his Evanston home on another novel.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Stacy Davis Gates speaks at a rally at Teamsters Local 705, 1645 W. Jackson Blvd., in June 2022.
Politics
Teachers will have ‘strong demands’ in contract talks — even with one of their own on other side of bargaining table
“The driving force has always been inequity and injustice that Black and Brown students and their families experience in this city,” CTU President Stacy Davis Gates said. “And that injustice did not roll away on April 4. We just got another gladiator in a place of power.”
By Fran Spielman
 
Screen_Shot_2022_09_16_at_11.43.03_AM.png
Police Reform
2 Chicago cops acquitted of battery, misconduct in shooting of unarmed man in Pilsen
Judge Lawrence Flood ruled the police officers were within their rights to protect themselves when they opened fire first, shooting Miguel Medina last year.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Crime
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
More than 1,100 people have been arrested in connection with the breach in almost all 50 states. That includes Illinois, where at least 41 known residents face charges for their role.
By Jon Seidel
 