Friday, March 1, 2024
IDOT worker rescues 2 women from car that burst into flames in Kennedy crash

The car rammed a median on the Kennedy Expressway near Addison Street, spun out, and burst into flames, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
IDOt worker rescues women from burning car early Friday, March 1, 2024.

Illinois State Police | Sun-Times file photo

Sun-Times File Photo

Two women were pulled from a burning car by a transportation worker after crashing into the median on the Kennedy Expressway early Friday, police said.

Around 2 a.m., a Toyota Camry rammed into the median, spun out and caught fire in the southbound lanes of the Kennedy near Addison Street, according to Illinois State Police.

A worker with the Illinois Department of Transportation witnessed the crash and rushed to help.

He pulled the two women from the car as it burned and ushered them away from the flames, state police said.

One of the women said her legs had been crushed and felt broken, according to IDOT.

Both women were taken to nearby hospitals with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The worker who rescued the women could not be reached immediately.

