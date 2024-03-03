Police investigating crash-and-grab robbery at Beverly store

Police are investigating a crash-and-grab robbery in Beverly early Saturday morning.

The suspects used an SUV to ram the side of a store in the 2300 block of West 95th Street about 4:03 a.m., breaking the windows, police said.

Occupants in the SUV then got out and took items from inside the store before fleeing in two Jeep SUVs that were parked near the store.

No one is in custody.

