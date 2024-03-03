The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 3, 2024
Police investigating crash-and-grab robbery at Beverly store

The suspects used an SUV to ram a building in the 2300 block of West 95th Street about 4:03 a.m. Saturday, breaking the windows and making off with property , police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police are investigating a crash-and-grab robbery in Beverly early Saturday morning.

Occupants in the SUV then got out and took items from inside the store before fleeing in two Jeep SUVs that were parked near the store.

No one is in custody.

