4 hospitalized in 2-vehicle crash in Beverly

Four people were hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash in Beverly on Sunday night, police said.
A woman was driving a Honda SUV northbound in the 10700 block of South Western Avenue when she tried to make a left turn and was hit by a Chevy SUV, police said.
The woman driving the Honda was taken to Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park in fair condition, and a man in her car was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, police said.
A woman driving the Chevy and a man in the vehicle were both taken to Christ Medical Center in serious condition.
The crash is still under investigation.
The Latest
Brandon Alcaraz, 22, was struck in the head Saturday night in the 2500 block of South Trumbull Avenue. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 17-year-old boy was wounded.
Officers were in the 11000 block of South Vernon Avenue about 11:48 a.m. Sunday when a dog got away from its owner and came toward the officers in an “aggressive manner,” police said. One officer fired at the dog. Another officer was hurt by debris.
Notes: Miles Mastrobuoni made an impressive play in a rare appearance in the outfield, and Counsell shed light on Shota Imanaga’s schedule.
The tornado drill will be conducted by the National Weather Service at 11 a.m. Wednesday and will include use of emergency signals on radios, according to the weather service. The drill is part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week.
The Big Ten is likely to have six or seven teams in the Big Dance. Either number would be a low since 2018.