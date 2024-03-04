4 hospitalized in 2-vehicle crash in Beverly

Four people were hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash in Beverly on Sunday night, police said.

A woman was driving a Honda SUV northbound in the 10700 block of South Western Avenue when she tried to make a left turn and was hit by a Chevy SUV, police said.

The woman driving the Honda was taken to Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park in fair condition, and a man in her car was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, police said.

A woman driving the Chevy and a man in the vehicle were both taken to Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

The crash is still under investigation.

