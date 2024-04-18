The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Showers and gusty winds moving through Chicago on Thursday

Rain will begin to pick up about 6 p.m. and is expected to last until midnight, according to meteorologist Zachary Wack with the National Weather Service. The Cubs game was postponed, and Swifties are donning rain gear.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman shields herself from the rain as she crosses North Wabash Avenue near East Washington Street in the Loop as rain falls across the Chicagoland area on Feb. 22, 2023.

Light to moderate showers will move through Chicago on Thursday evening and into Friday.

Showers and gusty winds will begin to pick up about 6 p.m. and are expected to last until midnight, according to meteorologist Zachary Wack with the National Weather Service.

The rain caused the Cubs game against the Marlins on Thursday at Wrigley Field to be postponed. The Cubs will play a double-header Saturday against the Miami Marlins.

The dreary weather could also affect Swifties gearing up to attend the listening party Thursday night near Taylor Swift’s mural in River North.

Taylor Swift Murals Pop Up In Various CitiesCHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 18: A mural with a QR code in anticipation of Taylor Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department" is seen on the side of a building as Taylor Swift murals pop up in various cities on April 18, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776134882

A mural with a QR code in anticipation of Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” release popped up on a building in River North this week. Fans are gathering Thursday night for an event.

Barry Brecheisen/Getty

The weather is expected to remain mostly dry Friday and through the weekend, Wack said, with a mix of sun and clouds most days.

Temperatures will be in the mid-50s with breezy winds.

