Thursday, May 23, 2024
Person fatally struck by Metra train in suburban Bartlett

About 5:20 a.m., Metra reported “extensive delays due to a pedestrian incident.” The person struck died due to their injuries, according to Bartlett police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A person was fatally struck by a Metra train on May 23, 2024 in Bartlett.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

The Milwaukee District West Metra line faced extensive delays after a person was fatally struck by a train early Thursday in northwest suburban Bartlett, according to officials.

About 5:20 a.m., Metra reported “extensive delays due to a pedestrian incident.” The person struck died due to their injuries, according to Barlett police.

A train blocked the intersection of Western and Railroad avenues, police said. Continued delays were expected.

Metra police were investigating.

