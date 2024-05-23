Person fatally struck by Metra train in suburban Bartlett

The Milwaukee District West Metra line faced extensive delays after a person was fatally struck by a train early Thursday in northwest suburban Bartlett, according to officials.

About 5:20 a.m., Metra reported “extensive delays due to a pedestrian incident.” The person struck died due to their injuries, according to Barlett police.

A train blocked the intersection of Western and Railroad avenues, police said. Continued delays were expected.

Metra police were investigating.

