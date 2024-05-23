Person fatally struck by Metra train in suburban Bartlett
About 5:20 a.m., Metra reported “extensive delays due to a pedestrian incident.” The person struck died due to their injuries, according to Bartlett police.
The Milwaukee District West Metra line faced extensive delays after a person was fatally struck by a train early Thursday in northwest suburban Bartlett, according to officials.
About 5:20 a.m., Metra reported “extensive delays due to a pedestrian incident.” The person struck died due to their injuries, according to Barlett police.
A train blocked the intersection of Western and Railroad avenues, police said. Continued delays were expected.
Metra police were investigating.
Check back for details.
The Latest
Despite the harm he’s causing her, she keeps letting him back into the house, putting herself and her child in danger.
Donald Trump can’t seem to land on a decipherable or even singular position when it comes to reproductive rights, an issue that is poised to play big in the 2024 presidential election.
Notes: Cubs reliever Adbert Alzolay is expected to be shut down from throwing for at least two weeks.
One man, 23, was listed in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the chest. The other man, 20, was shot in the shoulder and was in fair condition.