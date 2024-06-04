The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
News Chicago Metro/State

911 dispatcher takes first steps after long health battle; her Chicago cop husband was shot last year

Melissa Villanova, a 911 dispatcher, suffered an irregular heart rhythm April 29 — five months after her husband, a Chicago police officer, was shot while on duty. After surgery and weeks in the ICU, Melissa is working with physical and speech therapists to regain mobility.

By  Kade Heather
   
911 dispatcher takes first steps after long health battle; her Chicago cop husband was shot last year
Screenshot 2024-06-04 at 8.19.09 PM.png

Charlie Villanova, left, was shot while on duty as a Chicago police officer last year. Melissa Villanova suffered an irregular heart rhythm April 29. She had given birth to their first child, Elizabeth, in late February.

Provided

Chicago Police Officer Charlie Villanova was returning home from work April 29 — one of his first days back after being shot on duty — when he found his wife had suffered an irregular heart rhythm and called paramedics.

He performed CPR on his wife, Melissa Villanova, who is a 911 dispatcher, at their Mount Greenwood home until emergency responders took her to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

She underwent surgery and was placed for about a week on a life support system that takes over heart and lung functions.

After remaining in the cardiac intensive care unit for weeks, using tubes for eating and breathing, Melissa Villanova began working with physical therapists this week to help regain her mobility and speech. On Monday, she took her first steps since the incident.

Her medical incident happened around two months after she gave birth to their first child, Elizabeth.

And last November, Charlie Villanova was shot in the arm when a man fired at four officers after an attempted stop in the South Shore neighborhood.

A fundraiser created less than a week ago has yielded more than $50,000 to help cover medical costs and rehabilitation.

“They are two of the most giving human beings I have ever had the pleasure of knowing in my life,” Mary Blough, a close friend of the Villanovas and creator of the GoFundMe, told the Sun-Times. “They are quick just to give their shirt off the back and help anybody, so it is so nice to see that turning around and them receiving the support.”

Blough, who with her husband went to high school with Charlie Villanova, thanked the first-responder community for much of the monetary support, saying Melissa Villanova has had many Chicago firefighters in her family over the years.

More than $30,000 was raised in less than a day, which Blough said “speaks volumes” about the Villanovas, who are both 29.

“The outpouring of support has been absolutely amazing,” Blough said. “It’s breathtaking, honestly, how great the community is.”

Though doctors had initially indicated that Melissa’s heart and brain could possibly not recover from the incident, she has since made immense strides toward recovery, Blough added.

“The family really hung on and knew that she was a fighter and was going to keep on fighting,” Blough said. “She is doing fantastic, so we’re actually hoping that she will be able to get into a better rehab facility than we had originally expected because she is just absolutely flying and doing great.”

