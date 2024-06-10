The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 10, 2024
5 people, including CTA bus driver, hospitalized in 11-vehicle crash in Bridgeport

About 10:41 a.m. Monday a northbound bus struck a building in the 3500 block of South Halsted Street and continued going north, hitting a Cadillac that was also driving north, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A driver drives a bus beside a car in the Loop, Tuesday afternoon, July 26, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Five people were hospitalized, including a CTA bus driver, in a crash Monday morning in Bridgeport, according to Chicago police.

About 10:41 a.m. a northbound #8 Halsted bus hit a building in the 3500 block of South Halsted Street and continued going north, hitting a Cadillac that was also driving north, police said. A total of 11 vehicles were involved in the crash and five people were hospitalized as a result.

“We are working closely with CPD and assisting them with their investigation into this matter,” a CTA spokesperson said in a statement.

