5 people, including CTA bus driver, hospitalized in 11-vehicle crash in Bridgeport
About 10:41 a.m. Monday a northbound bus struck a building in the 3500 block of South Halsted Street and continued going north, hitting a Cadillac that was also driving north, police said.
About 10:41 a.m. a northbound #8 Halsted bus hit a building in the 3500 block of South Halsted Street and continued going north, hitting a Cadillac that was also driving north, police said. A total of 11 vehicles were involved in the crash and five people were hospitalized as a result.
“We are working closely with CPD and assisting them with their investigation into this matter,” a CTA spokesperson said in a statement.
