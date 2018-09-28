39-year-old man grazed by bullet underneath L tracks in South Austin

A man was wounded by gunfire Friday night in the South Austin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 10:57 p.m., the 39-year-old was walking underneath the Green Line tracks near the CTA’s Laramie L stop in the 5200 block of West Lake when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago police.

After realizing a bullet grazed his right leg, he walked into West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, police said. He was in good condition.

Police previously reported the shooting’s location as the 1500 block of South Harding in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

Area North detectives were investigating.