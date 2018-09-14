6 people shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago Thursday

Six people were shot, one of them fatally, Thursday in Chicago, including a man who died after he was shot in the Cottage Grove neighborhood on the South Side.

The 26-year-old was man shot in the chest multiple times at 8:45 p.m. while standing on a front porch in the 9500 block of South Woodlawn, according to Chicago police.

He was taken in critical condition to Trinity Hospital, where he succumbed to his gunshot wounds, police said. The shooter drove away from inside a silver sport-utility vehicle.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death Thursday.

Thirty minutes earlier, a man was shot while he sat inside a home in the South Side Longwood Manor neighborhood.

The 41-year-old opened the door at 8:15 p.m. to a shooter who fired at him multiple times in the 9800 block of South Aberdeen, according to police.

He was struck in the abdomen, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized, police said.

On the Southwest Side, a man was shot at 6:53 p.m. in the Archer Heights neighborhood.

The 26-year-old was wounded by gunfire in the 4900 block of South Tripp, according to police. A bullet wounded him in the upper right thigh. He was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Earlier in the afternoon, two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 3:55 p.m., the 37-year-old and 32-year-old were standing in the 600 block of West 129th Place when someone inside a dark sedan fired shots at them, according to police.

The 37-year-old was shot in the left shoulder and buttocks, police said. He was taken in fair condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The other man walked into MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island with a gunshot wound in his right ankle, police said.

The first shooting Thursday wounded a man in the North Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 24-year-old was standing on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain at 2:41 a.m. near the intersection of West Bryn Mawr Avenue and North Tripp Avenue, according to police.

The man was shot in the right foot, police said. He took himself to Swedish Covenant Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

In addition to the civilian shootings Thursday, a police officer and a man were wounded in a shootout near the Stevenson Expressway that involved a concealed-carry holder.

Just after 5 p.m., a Chicago police officers tried to pull over a vehicle in the 3900 block of South Cicero for a “routine traffic stop,” but the car took off onto the ramp to southbound Interstate 55, according to police.

When the officers boxed the car in traffic at the top of the ramp, the man at the wheel got out and began firing an automatic weapon, hitting the officer twice in the arm, once in the leg and once in the abdomen, according to Cicero Police Supt. Jerry Chlada.

The suspect kept running and shooting at the officers as Duarte and his partner returned fire, officials said. That’s when someone sitting in traffic on Cicero Avenue got out of his car and began shooting at the suspect as well, Chlada said.

The suspect was hit once and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, according to Chicago police. It wasn’t clear if the bullet that hit him came from the officers or the concealed-carry holder.