6 wounded, 1 dead in Thursday shootings

At least seven people were shot — one fatally — in citywide gun violence that began Thursday about 2 a.m. and concluded at 11:20 a.m.

The sole gun homicide documented that day was a drive-by attack that killed one man and wounded another at night in the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago police.

The 22-year-old and 44-year-old were standing on a sidewalk at 11:08 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Kedvale when the ambush occurred, police said.

Someone in a dark sports-utility vehicle shot the 22-year-old in the face and the 44-year-old in the buttocks and left hand, police said.

The first man was taken to Mount Sinai hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death.

The other man sustained graze wounds and declined treatment on the scene, police said.

No one was in custody, and Area Central detectives were investigating the fatal shooting.

Shortly after, a boy was wounded by gunfire in the West Lawn hospital on the Southwest Side.

At 11:20 p.m., the 17-year-old heard gunshots while walking on a sidewalk in the 7100 block of South Central Park Avenue, Chicago police said.

He discovered a bullet wound in his left shoulder and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

A woman was shot at night in the South Shore.

The 23-year-old was driving a car at 9:13 p.m. in the 2300 block of East 69th Street when someone in a black car fired shots, Chicago police said.

She was shot in her right shoulder and was taken to South Shore Hospital where her condition stabilized, police said.

A man was shot a couple hours prior in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 20-year-old was shot in his lower left leg at 6:52 p.m. in the 3200 block of West 38th Street, police said.

No shootings were reported in the afternoon Thursday, but a man was shot early morning in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Just before 3 a.m., officers found the wounded 25-year-old in a convenience store parking lot in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue, police said.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his left leg, police said.

The earliest reported shooting Thursday happened in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 1:50 a.m., the 29-year-old was walking on a sidewalk in the 10200 block of South Perry Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said.

He was shot in his left shoulder and arm and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized, according to police.

On Wednesday, at least six people were shot in citywide gun violence. One of them, a 21-year-old woman, passed away from a gunshot wound that she sustained during a botched carjacking.