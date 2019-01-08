2 children among 7 injured in SW Side crash

Seven people were injured, including two children, Tuesday morning in a crash in the Ashburn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 6 a.m. at the intersection of 79th Street and Pulaski Road, Chicago police said.

The children were taken in serious-to-critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, a spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department said.

The kids’ mother and four other adults were taken in fair condition to the Christ and Hold Cross hospitals, according to police and the fire department.