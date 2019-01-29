2 Chicago-area pups to take field in Puppy Bowl XV

Clover (left) and Firework (right) are the two Chicago-area puppies competing in this year's Puppy Bowl. | Provided

The Bears may not have made it to the Super Bowl, but that doesn’t mean Chicago won’t be represented on Sunday.

Two Chicago-area puppies will be featured on Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XV, airing at 2 p.m. Sunday on Animal Planet.

From South Suburban Rescue in Chicago Heights is Firework. This puppy is currently in foster care with a bunch of foster siblings, including a potbelly pig, but will be adopted by a friend of the foster family soon.

Clover, from One Tail at a Time Adoption Center in Bucktown, was rescued along with her siblings — all of whom have been adopted. Clover lives in a Chicago suburb, where she has a big backyard and a lot of other dogs to play with.

Firework, Clover and 92 other adoptable puppies from 51 shelters across the United States will compete on either “Team Ruff” or “Team Fluff” in the Puppy Bowl.

In the 15 years that the Puppy Bowl has been televised, all dogs and cats featured have been adopted.