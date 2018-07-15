Boy, 16, fatally shot in Belmont Central: police

A 16-year-old boy was shot to death Saturday evening in Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said

About 7:10 p.m., the boy was in the 5900 block of West Diversey Avenue when someone exited a vehicle parked in an alley, approached the boy and fired several shots, Chicago Police said.

The boy was struck in his chest and arms, police said. He died later at Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the boy’s death.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.