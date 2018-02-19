Welcome to our morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- Five people have been killed and at least 21 others wounded in shootings across the city over President’s Day weekend.
- An Uber passenger was killed when he was shot in the head and neck early Monday in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.
- About two and a half hours later, another male was shot and killed in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.
- A man lied to police about a self-inflicted head injury, claiming he was the victim of an armed robbery Sunday night in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
- A man was stabbed in the arm Sunday evening in the West Side Austin neighborhood.
