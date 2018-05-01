Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.
- Nine people were shot — one fatally — on Monday across Chicago. The fatal shooting happened Monday afternoon in the Little Italy neighborhood on the Near West Side.
- About 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, a 29-year-old man was grazed in the head with a bullet in a shooting on the Near West Side.
- Early Tuesday, 19 people were displaced due to a HazMat situation in a building in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
- Also early Tuesday, a car struck a police squad car and drove away from the scene in the the Loop. Two people were arrested after a short chase.
- About 1:30 a.m., a man was grazed with a bullet while walking through the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.
- Late Wednesday, a man left his car running at a gas station in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood and it was stolen.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Security guards stole $100K from Holy Name Cathedral collections: prosecutors