Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.
- Late Wednesday, a man and woman sitting in a parked vehicle were shot a few minutes before midnight in the South Chicago neighborhood.
- An 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood. The man was shot four times in the upper body.
- About 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, a 43-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in the South Chicago neighborhood.
- Police have located a missing 4-year-old girl and the woman who they say kidnapped her Wednesday from the Lawndale neighborhood.
