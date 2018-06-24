Photos: Chicago Pride Parade 2018

Thousands gathered in Lake View for Chicago’s 49th annual Pride Parade on Sunday.

The parade — one of more than 150 being staged across the globe — commemorates the Stonewall rebellion of 1969, in which patrons of the New York City gay bar the Stonewall Inn fought back against a police raid. The events that followed gave birth to the LGBTQ+ rights movement.

