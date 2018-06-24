Thousands gathered in Lake View for Chicago’s 49th annual Pride Parade on Sunday.
The parade — one of more than 150 being staged across the globe — commemorates the Stonewall rebellion of 1969, in which patrons of the New York City gay bar the Stonewall Inn fought back against a police raid. The events that followed gave birth to the LGBTQ+ rights movement.
Here’s a guide to everything you need to know about Sunday’s parade.
