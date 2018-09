Man shot while resisting Lawndale robbery

Police investigate the scene where a man was shot Friday morning near Independence and Fillmore. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 54-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery early Friday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

About 12:25 a.m., the man was walking in the 3800 block of West Fillmore Street when he was approached by a gunman who announced a robbery, according to Chicago police.

He began to fight the gunman and was shot during the struggle, police said. The gunman fled on foot.

The man was struck in his leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.