2 killed, 3 wounded in Wednesday gun violence

Two people were dead and three others wounded by the end of Wednesday after 24 hours of gun violence in Chicago.

A man was shot to death about 10 p.m. in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 2800 block of West Melrose street and found the man unresponsive on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his head, according to Chicago police.

Witnesses told police that someone inside a silver car fired shots and then the car stopped and another male got out, firing several more shots, police said.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died, police said.

In the afternoon, another person was fatally shot in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The man, who was believed to be in his early 20s, was shot in the head about 4 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Eggleston, according to police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released information about the deaths.

In nonfatal shootings, a woman was wounded inside her home in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 40-year-old was inside her apartment when she heard shots and felt pain about 8:04 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Huron Street, according to police.

She was shot in her leg and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said. It was unclear where the shots came from.

Hours earlier, a man was wounded by gunfire while trying to purchase a vehicle from another person in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The 33-year-old got into an argument with the person he was trying to buy the vehicle from, who took out a handgun and fired at him at 4:29 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 50th Street, according to Chicago police.

He suffered a graze wound to his back and was treated and released on the scene, police said.

A man was wounded in a shooting in the Homan Square neighborhood.

The 34-year-old was shot in the face and arm when someone approached him and fired shots about 3:20 p.m. as he walked in the 3500 block of West Flournoy, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

On Tuesday, four people were shot — one of them fatally — in a 24-hour period in Chicago.