City Colleges of Chicago workers on the picket lines
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Clerical and technical staff at the City Colleges of Chicago went on strike Wednesday morning, with a rally planned for noon, a union spokeswoman said.
The 450 full- and part-time employees represented by the Federation of College Clerical and Technical Personnel — which is affiliated with the Illinois Federation of Teachers — approved a May 1 strike date after working without a collective bargaining agreement for the past three years.
The noon rally is expected to kick off at City Colleges of Chicago’s district offices at 180 N. Wabash.
A statement attributed to FCCTP President Delores Withers indicated wages are the most important issue on the table.
“Sixty-six percent of our part-time employees — the majority who are black and brown women — earn less than Chicago’s minimum wage,” Withers is quoted as saying in the statement. “They can’t afford health insurance or even take a sick day because they can’t miss a day of pay. It’s just morally wrong, and we’re not going to take it anymore.”
RELATED: City Colleges staff set strike date: ‘We’re not going to take it anymore’