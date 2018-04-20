Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago overnight.
- A man was killed and two boys were injured in shootings Thursday across Chicago.
- At 9:30 p.m., a man was stabbed in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The 27-year-old was walking in an alley in the 3800 block of West Division when he was approached by three people who tried to rob him, Chicago Police said.
- An hour later, a 20-year-old woman was sexually abused in the North Side’s Ravenswood Manor neighborhood. The woman was on the CTA Brown Line’s Francisco platform about 10:40 p.m. when someone approached her, started kissing her on the mouth and neck, and attempted to put his hand down her pants, Chicago Police said.
- A woman and her two children were injured in a hit-and-run crash in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the South Side.
- At around 12:30 a.m., two men were shot in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. They were sitting in a vehicle in the 4700 block of South Rockwell Street when someone on the street fired shots, Chicago Police said.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Woman killed in Lake View hit-and-run crash