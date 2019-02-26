Live Blog: Voters hit the polls as mail-in ballots continue to trickle in

Maria Wallace casts her ballot early Tuesday at O'Keeffe Elementary School, 6940 S. Merrill. | Kevin Tanaka/for the Sun-Times

7:40 a.m. See where mayoral candidates stand

Still undecided in the mayor’s race? See the Sun-Times Editorial Board’s coverage of where each candidate stands on six key issues facing Chicago:

• Pension crisis

• Sanctuary city ordinance

• Charter school expansion

• Sentencing for gun offenders

• Property tax spending

• Commuter tax

6:17 a.m. Voting sites open across Chicago

Polling places open at 6 a.m. across Chicago

The Chicago Sun-Times Voting Guide features candidate profiles for every ward race as well as interviews with the 14 mayoral candidates and the Sun-Times Editorial Board’s endorsements.

It also includes a downloadable, printable palm card of our endorsements that you can bring with you into the voting booth.

Find your polling place using the Chicago Board of Elections search tool.