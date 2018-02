Expressway potholes to be patched Friday across Chicago area

Potholes on expressways across the Chicago area will be patched Friday, weather permitting.

Motorists are being told to expect crews working between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to fill the potholes, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The work will require intermittent lane closures, IDOT said.

Recent rain and freezing temperatures have increased the number and severity of potholes on area roadways.