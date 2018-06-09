Four Far South Side neighborhoods have burglaries at fast food restaurants

Police reported a series of recent burglaries to fast food restaurants dating to early last month in the Washington Heights, Beverly, Longwood Manor and Morgan Park neighborhoods on the Far South Side.

In most of the incidents, burglars threw a brick through the a window of the business, entered and took cash registers, according to an alert from Chicago Police. The restaurants were broken into during the early morning hours of 1 to 5 a.m.

The burglaries happened:

• May 9 in the 10200 block of South Halsted;

• May 27 in the 2300 block of West 95th;

• May 30 in the 10200 block of South Vincennes; and

• June 4 in the 1500 block of West 115th.

Video surveillance from one of the burglaries shows three men wearing hooded sweatshirts and scarves covering their faces breaking into the business, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.