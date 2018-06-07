Body pulled from Garfield Park Lagoon identified, authorities seek family

The identity of a man who was found dead last month in the Garfield Park Lagoon on the West Side has been released in hope that family or friends will contact authorities.

Officers responded about 12:30 p.m. May 28 to the lagoon near the 3400 block of West Washington Boulevard for a wellbeing check and found the body of a male in the water, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Thursday, the medical examiner’s office identified him as 46-year-old Kawanda Triggs. His home address was unknown.

A spokeswoman for the medical examiner’s office said attempts to locate a next of kind for Triggs have been unsuccessful. In releasing his identity, authorities hope someone will come forward and contact the office.

A ruling on the cause and manner of Triggs’ death has not been determined pending further investigation, authorities said.

Area North detectives were conducting a death investigation.