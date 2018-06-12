Girl, 11, escapes kidnapping in West Elsdon

An 11-year-old girl was kidnapped while walking home from school Monday afternoon in the West Elsdon neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The girl was walking when a man got out of his car, picker her up and put her in his minivan between about 3:20 p.m. and about 4:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of West 55th Street, according to Chicago Police.

The man drove the girl around in his white or gray minivan for about an hour before she was able to escape, police said.

She was not harmed in the incident, police said.

The kidnapper was described as a hispanic man between the age of 50 and 60-years-old with short black and gray hair, brown eyes and a mustache. He was wearing a black t-shirt and black pants at the time of the kidnapping, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.