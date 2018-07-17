Heart condition led to CFD diver Juan Bucio’s death: autopsy

Chicago Fire Department diver Juan Bucio died after trying to save someone in the Chicago River when Bucio suffered a rare heart condition, according to autopsy results released Tuesday afternoon.

The official cause of death was determined to be “asphyxia with depletion of air from diving tank due to cardiac arrhythmia due to lymphocytic myocarditis,” the Cook County medical examiner’s office announced. His death was ruled accidental.

Lymphocytic myocarditis is “a rare cause of cardiovascular disease that can cause heart failure,” according to the medical examiner.

Bucio, 46, a firefighter who specialized in diving, was in the water when his dive partner lost contact with him as they responded to a call of a person in the water on Memorial Day near the 2600 block of South Ashland.

Bucio was eventually located and pulled from the river by backup divers who jumped in to search for him. Bucio was taken to Stroger Hospital by ambulance and CPR was performed on the way. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.