Elderly woman dies in Lawndale fire: authorities

An elderly woman died in a fire Friday in the Lawndale on the Southwest Side.

About 9:50 p.m., crews found the woman dead inside her burned out home in the 4000 block of West Cullerton Street, Chicago police said.

The woman, who was between 80 and 90 years old, lived alone.

The Chicago Fire Department said the woman lived in a single-story home without a working smoke alarm.

The fire appeared to be accidental, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.