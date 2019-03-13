Legacy-building Emanuel poised to lock in Lincoln Yards, cop academy

With time running out on his mayoral reign, Rahm Emanuel is poised Wednesday to lock in two building blocks of his development legacy: the $6 billion Lincoln Yards development and construction of a $95 million police and fire training academy in West Garfield Park.

For months, Emanuel has pressured the City Council to approve both controversial projects, even as mayoral runoff opponents Toni Preckwinkle and Lori Lightfoot have urged aldermen to slow down and wait until one of them takes office.

Convinced both projects could be killed by his successor, the retiring mayor has convinced his allies to ignore the protesters and the heavy police presence summoned to control them at Wednesday’s meeting.

In the case of Lincoln Yards, the 55-acre development in the previously-protected North Branch industrial corridor that runs along the Chicago River through Lincoln Park and Bucktown, the argument was that the 23,000 jobs and 6,000 new residential units was simply too big a catch to let get away.

Planning and Development Commissioner David Reifman has even argued that yielding to demands from Lightfoot and Preckwinkle to postpone the vote would send a dangerous signal to developers that Chicago is a bad and unpredictable place to do business.

Both candidates have questioned the $900 million tax-increment-financing subsidy that will be used to reimburse developer Sterling Bay for an array of infrastructure projects at a time when the city faces a $1 billion spike in pension payments and other pressing concerns.

The massive subsidy was introduced at Wednesday’s council meeting. It’s expected to be approved next month at one of Emanuel’s final meetings. That gives opponents one last chance to air their grievances.

“Pension funds, insurance companies, institutions and other investors who are the key to solving these issues with us are looking at what we’re doing here with a site like this and assessing whether Chicago continues to be a good place to invest,” Reifman has said.

For more than a year now, Black Lives Matter and other young people who have organized under the #NoCopAcademy label have made the $95 million police academy, planned for vacant land at 4301 W. Chicago Ave., a symbol of Emanuel’s misplaced spending priorities.

They have argued that bolstering mental health services and school funding should be higher priorities than the police training that was a primary focus of the U.S. Justice Department’s scathing indictment of the Chicago Police Department.

That Justice investigation was triggered by the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald by Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke.

None of that matters to mayoral allies, who are poised to approve both the zoning for the police academy project and an $85 million contract with AECOM to design and build the two-building complex.

Former Planning and Development Commissioner Denise Casalino serves as senior vice-president of AECOM. Bill Abolt, who served former Mayor Richard M. Daley as environment commissioner and budget director, is also an AECOM vice-president. Abolt was Daley’s fall guy for the Hired Truck scandal. Fleet and Facilities Management Commissioner David Reynolds is also a former AECOM executive.

At a news conference before Wednesday’s Council meeting, critics who staged a sit-in Tuesday that blocked the elevators in the lobby of City Hall cited AECOM’s track record of “over-spending, fraudulent billing practices, and campaign contributions to clout-heavy politicians, including deposed Finance Committee Chairman Edward Burke (14th).

Casalino portrayed the fines, settlements and cost overruns that AECOM and its subsidiaries have paid in other places as the cost of doing business at a high level.

“Sometimes things happen. Sometimes we buy companies that have had settlements. And it’s not necessarily the people that are here now,” Casalino said.

“We have a great record. We’re one of the best engineering companies in the world. We’ve had settlements in the past, like other companies have had and we’re proud of the work we do.”

Still, Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) had a political warning for those who dare to rush through the Lincoln Yards and police academy projects, as well as a lucrative tax break that will pave the way for Hilco Redevelopment Partners’ to build a controversial distribution center on the site of the shuttered Crawford coal-fired power plant in Little Village.

“In the City Council, sometimes it seems like you only understand things that are crude,” Ramirez-Rosa said to the cheers of the protesters behind and alongside of him.

“Vote for the community today or, whether it be in four weeks or four years, we will vote you out. See, Rahm Emanuel is leaving. He’s not gonna cut you those $20,000 checks anymore. But these are the working people of Chicago … that built this movement. And we’re not going anywhere.”

Local Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), whose ward includes the Lincoln Yards project, has cited the string of concessions that Sterling Bay has made to appease areas residents concerned about density, congestion and affordability.

The number of affordable units on the site of the project that runs along the Chicago River through Lincoln Park and Bucktown has been doubled. Building heights and overall density has been reduced.

A proposed soccer stadium was scrapped. So was the proposed entertainment district. The square footage of a proposed park was doubled. And instead of building two bridges over the Chicago River, Sterling Bay has agreed to build three bridges.

Hopkins has argued that delaying the vote could jeopardize a project that will change the face of Chicago’s North Side.

“There’s no reason to take that chance if we have support now. We have a mayor who supports this project and we have majority vote in the Council right now to do it. Why would I wait?” Hopkins has said.

“Bringing 23,000 new jobs to Chicago is in the interest of the greater good. Finding a way to do that while still accommodating the quality of life concerns of my neighbors is the balance that we’re trying to strike.”

Without mentioning either mayoral candidate by name, Hopkins has argued that neither one has been “fully briefed on the details” of Lincoln Yards. They’re simply playing to the crowd.

“You can fly by the seat of your pants as a candidate. You can’t do that as a mayor,” he said.

“You can’t make decisions without being fully briefed on every detail and all of the ramifications of something as consequential as a $6 billion development, To make a decision based on a campaign sound bite is bad for the city. And it’s not the way to govern.”