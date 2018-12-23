3-year-old boy among 4 seriously injured in Little Village crash

Four people, including two children, were seriously injured Sunday evening in a three-vehicle crash in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Firefighters responded to the pin-in crash just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Cermak Road and Marshall Boulevard, according to Chicago Fire media affairs.

Two boys, 3 and 10 years old, were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, the fire department said.

A 68-year-old woman was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, and a 32-year-old woman was transported to Stroger, according to the department. They were both listed in serious condition.

Chicago police said someone was taken into custody and that three vehicles were involved in the crash.