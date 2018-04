Man, 23, critically wounded in Roseland shooting

A man was wounded Tuesday afternoon in a Roseland neighborhood shooting on the Far South Side.

The 23-year-old was shot several times just after noon in the 11000 block of South Vernon, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

Area South detectives are investigating whether the shots were fired from a white vehicle as it drove by him, police said. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.