Man, 65, killed in northwest Indiana crash with pickup

A man was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

Just before 3 p.m., 65-year-old Lee Witters, of Valparaiso, Indiana, was driving a 2000 Jeep Cherokee south on County Road 575 East when he proceeded through its intersection with Highway 30 in Porter County, Indiana, according to the Porter County Sheriff’s Office.

A 2017 Ford F-150 headed west on U.S. 30 collided with the driver’s side of Witter’s Cherokee, the sheriff’s office said. Both vehicles came to rest in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 and Witters was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, a 35-year-old Valparaiso man, was taken to Porter Regional Hospital with minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said. Eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 were closed for several hours as authorities investigated and cleaned up the crash.