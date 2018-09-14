Man charged in pursuit on I-57 that ended with shooting, crash

A man has been charged in connection with a shooting and crash during a police pursuit last month on the Far South Side.

Jerry Mosley, 29, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to Illinois State Police.

The charges stem from a police pursuit shortly after midnight Aug. 28 on Interstate 57, state police said. Troopers located a vehicle on the expressway near 111th that was wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in west suburban Maywood and tried to pull it over.

The driver took off and crashed at near 127th Street and Parnell, police said. The driver ran from the crash and fired a single round during a chase on foot. No one was hurt and no one was taken into custody.

State police said Mosley was identified as the driver through an investigation and was taken into custody Wednesday. His bail was set at $10,000 during a hearing Thursday, police said.

Maywood police did not immediately respond to a request for comment about their investigation.