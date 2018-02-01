Man charged with double shooting that killed 47-year-old in Fernwood last year

A Bronzeville man is facing charges in connection with a shooting last year in the Fernwood neighborhood that killed one man and wounded another.

Brandon Bulley, 32, is charged with felony counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, according to Chicago Police.

Lesean King, 47, and a 62-year-old man were shot just after 4 a.m. Dec. 10, 2017 in the 10600 block of South Perry, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

King, who lived in the neighborhood, was struck multiple times and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died later that morning, authorities said.

The other man who was shot was also taken to Christ Medical Center for treatment after suffering gunshot wounds to the abdomen and right leg, police said.

Bulley was taken into custody about 3 p.m. Jan. 3, police said.

He was denied bail at his initial court appearance, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 13.