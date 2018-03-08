Man charged with dragging cop several blocks while fleeing traffic stop

A man has been charged with battery for dragging a police officer in his vehicle when he drove away from a traffic stop Tuesday in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Paris McKinley, 26, was arrested about 1 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Claremont after officers noticed a firearm in his vehicle and he tried to flee, Chicago police said.

McKinley sped off from the traffic stop but dragged a Chicago Police officer several blocks before he crashed into a building and fled on foot, police said.

Officers took him into custody and recovered a firearm from his vehicle, according to police.

McKinley was on parole at the time of arrest, and had three prior convictions, police said. He was scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

He was a resident of southwest suburban Summit.