Man charged with supplying fentanyl-laced heroin that killed man in NW suburbs

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration displays samples of fentanyl seized in 2006 in Chicago. / Sun-Times file photo

A man has been charged with providing the fentanyl-laced heroin that caused a man’s fatal overdose last year in northwest suburban Burlington Township.

Authorities were called to a home in the 44W300 block of Plank Road in Burlington Township and found 28-year-old William Barratt dead on Dec. 2, 2017, according to a statement from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Toxicology reports indicated that he died from an overdose of heroin containing fentanyl.

Investigators determined that 29-year-old Adam Ochoa of Algonquin supplied the drugs to Barratt, the sheriff’s office said. An arrest warrant was issued for Ochoa and he was taken into custody Tuesday.

Ochoa is charged with a felony count of drug-induced homicide, the sheriff’s office said. He is being held at the Kane County Jail with a bail amount of $200,000 and his next court date was scheduled for March 23.